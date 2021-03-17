UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Rupee Goes Up Against US Dollar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:22 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Pakistani rupee gained over a one-year high against the United States (US) Dollar in the inter-bank Currency market, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s local currency gained value of 0.

63 per cent against the US dollar. The dollar had reached at Rs155.76 against the rupee the other day.

The local currency went up to Rs 12 during the last seven months after it touched an all-time low of Rs 168.43 last year in August.

