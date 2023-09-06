Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against dollar in open market

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) made another aggressive recovery against the US dollar (USD) in the open market, rising by Rs11 against the greenback

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistani rupee (PKR) made another aggressive recovery against the US Dollar (USD) in the open market, rising by Rs11 against the greenback.

According to the forex Association of Pakistan, the rupee had gained Rs11 against the dollar and closed at Rs312 in the open market.

It added that banks sold the dollar to importers at Rs 307.50.

In the interbank market, however, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) gained 13 paisa against the dollar to come to 306.98 from yesterday's close of 307.10.