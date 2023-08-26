Open Menu

Pakistani Service Firms Set To Showcase Expertise In CIFTIS In China

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 07:07 PM

In a move that underscores Pakistan's growing presence on the global economic stage, a delegation of top Pakistani service firms is gearing up to participate in the highly anticipated China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), said Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counselor at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing

Ghulam Qadir told China Economic Net that a delegation comprising some of Pakistan's leading service companies will showcase the nation's prowess in various sectors, including information technology, telecommunications, finance, and more. This represents a strategic endeavour by Pakistan to strengthen economic ties with China and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

"There are seven top firms participating in CIFTIS, Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan, National Logistic Corporation (NLC) And Fb Enterprises would set up their booths to attract Chinese investors at CIFTIS, scheduled to be held in Beijing from September 2 to 6", he stated.

He further said that Two software giants specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions, NETSOL and ISBEI Technologies will demonstrate its expertise in the financial technology domain. In contrast, NBP would exhibit its banking and financial services, highlighting Pakistan's robust financial sector and its commitment to digital banking solutions.

Qadir said that The Pakistani delegation's participation in CIFTIS signifies a landmark moment in the nation's journey towards becoming a prominent player in the global services trade arena. As the event unfolds, all eyes are on these pioneering companies as they take centre stage and contribute to Pakistan's ongoing economic transformation, he hopes that CIFTIS will be a bridge between China and Pakistan to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

