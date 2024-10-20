Pakistani Startups shine at Gitex Global 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Gitex Global 2024, the largest international technology and startup fair, concluded in Dubai on Friday, showcased Pakistan’s information and communication technology (ICT) and startup ecosystem to a global audience while highlighting the country's market potential

Running alongside Gitex Global was the North Star Startup Show, featuring ten startups and incubators from Pakistan, which received strong responses from the middle East, Saudi Arabia, and beyond. Overall, 80 Pakistani companies and startups participated in this significant tech event, aiming to enhance IT exports from Pakistan to the Middle East and the MENA region while attracting investment and fostering partnerships with major IT firms.

Under the Federal Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, ten Pakistani startups joined the Ignite programme at Gitex 2024. These startups are involved in sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, energy, gaming, travel technology, and smart cities, presenting their innovative solutions to global investors, potential partners, and technology enthusiasts.

CEO of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar, told APP on Sunday that the event was crucial for showcasing Pakistan’s tech potential. "Working with Gitex Global is a significant opportunity for Pakistan. Our aim is to attract business and elevate our country’s role in the global tech scene," he stated. He noted that the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Pakistani startups would help attract global investment and accelerate growth through partnerships.

Yasim Nisar, representative of Metrix Pakistan, who had joined the event, talked to APP online from Dubai about the need for Pakistan to embrace advanced technologies.

"AI-powered agriculture, blockchain systems, and cybersecurity solutions can help us overcome challenges and establish Pakistan as a regional tech hub," he said.

Gitex Global, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, showcased cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainable technology. With participation from over 80 Pakistani companies and startups, the event further elevated Pakistan’s status as a competitive player in the global tech industry.

Earlier this month, Pakistan was honoured as the 'Tech Destination of the Year' at Gitex Global 2024, an achievement that further elevated the country’s profile in the global tech landscape. Pakistani startups under the Ignite programme, focusing on sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, and smart cities, presented innovative solutions to global investors and technology enthusiasts.

The Gitex Global event, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featured over 40 halls showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainable technology. He said that the participation of global tech giants, startups, and industry leaders highlighted the importance of international partnerships and the dynamic nature of the technology sector.

Pakistan, with IT services being exported to over 170 countries at operational costs up to 70 percent lower than North America, has demonstrated its strong value proposition at this prestigious event.

/395