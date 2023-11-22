Open Menu

Pakistani Stock Market Hits Record High, Surpasses 58,000 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:52 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) In a remarkable development, Pakistani Stock Market (psx) on Wednesday witnessed a robust upswing, with the 100-index surpassing the historic milestone of 58,000 points for the first time.

As the business week concluded its third day, the stock market recorded a notable gain of 827 points, bringing the 100-index to an unprecedented level of 58,199 points.

This follows a positive trend from the previous day when the market closed at 57,372 points, marking a gain of 294 points.

The trading session earlier today saw a substantial exchange of shares, with a total of 25,065,748 shares transacted, amounting to a significant financial turnover of 14,942,470,299 rupees.

