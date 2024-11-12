Pakistanis turning to harvest opportunities in homeland: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pakistanis migrated abroad decades ago are now returning to harvest the opportunities available in the homeland, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a 9-member Irish trade delegation at the FCCI, he said that it is the third largest chamber of Pakistan representing the business community of the metropolis.

He said that Faisalabad is known as the Manchester of Pakistan because of its state-of-the-art textile sector. He said that the number of industrial units have increased to 7,000 with diversification in various sectors of the economy. He said that Faisalabad has one of the largest chemical plants while its pharmaceutical sector was also making phenomenal growth. "With the help of foreign and domestic investment, we could introduce latest technologies to further improve the quality of different units. We need sustainable and environment-friendly technologies to exploit the full potential of livestock, processing and other segments of the economy."

He said that Faisalabad has well-planned industrial units whereas diversified units could be established in a hassle-free environment. He identified the unlimited potential of energy sector and said, "We could produce cheap electricity through solar, wind and biomass." He urged the Irish investors to prefer the import substitution industry in collaboration with the local counterparts.

He said that environmental threats have opened new avenues of electric vehicles and we would appreciate new technology to undertake joint ventures in this field. He also stressed the need to manufacture solar panels within the country and said that the government was encouraging electronic charging stations on motorways to cater to the future needs of the electronic vehicles.

He said that safe disposal of the electronic waste would become a major threat in the coming years and we must prepare ourselves right now to tackle this challenge and offered to facilitate the foreign investors intending to set up new units in Faisalabad.

He said that the soft image of Pakistan was intentionally tarnished by promoting negativity within the country and abroad, adding that there was no dearth of resources and our intention was also good as everyone intends to put Pakistan back on the road to progress and prosperity.

Representing the Irish delegation, Mr. Asim Sattar said that expats are now preparing to return along with heavy investment and technologies to contribute their role in the uplift of Pakistan.

He said that his Chinese friend Mr. Wang intends to set up a meat processing unit in Faisalabad and was ready to help Pakistan for the promotion of renewable energy resources.

He said that there was huge scope for the promotion of "Fintech" and he could arrange experts in this field from Singapore. He said that he has hired the services of consultants to identify serious businessmen intending to collaborate with Irish investors.

He said that a proposal was already floated to provide cheap electricity to the industrial units and transfer the ownership of entire installations to the Pakistani firms within a specified period.

Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa said that the electronic bike industry was taking root in Pakistan while the government of Pakistan is expected to announce a new electronic vehicle policy for 2025-29 in near future.

He said that Irish investors could invest in this sector under B2B, JV or any other mode.

Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha offered the vote of thanks while President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara presented an FCCI shield to Mr. Asim Sattar.