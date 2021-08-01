UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Air Connectivity To Regional Economies Enhances Economic Integration: Zafar Bakhtawari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan's air connectivity to regional economies enhances economic integration: Zafar Bakhtawari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary General United Business Group (UBG) of Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday said that Pakistan's air links with the outside world, especially with regional countries, are crucial for regional trade and economic integration.

Promoting air, land and sea connectivity can make Pakistan a major economic and trade power at the regional level by teaming up with regional countries, especially Central Asian countries, he said this while talking to APP here.

In the recent geo-economic scenario, the 'Gwadar Port' is emerging as a major opportunity not only for regional countries but also for global trade, which will strengthen our trade links with the regional countries and also with the global trade markets.

Even a $60 billion mega project of global and regional significance like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only determine future trade trends, but will also play a key role in shaping the world's major trading markets.

In the first phase of CPEC, infrastructure and energy projects have been successfully completed and in the future, friend countries need to be made partners in CPEC so that Pakistan's trade and economic relations with these countries can be further strengthened.

He said that the stages of industrial development and common Currency of CPEC are currently under completion, which will lead to new ties of China-Pakistan friendship.

He further said that the agriculture sector is also one of the important projects of CPEC, which will usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

Zafar said that there is a potential of about $2 billion in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which can be further enhanced by adding some new sectors.

Peace in Afghanistan is crucial for the development of Pakistan and the mutual trade relations of the countries of the region including Central Asian economies.

He said that recently Pakistan and Afghanistan have revived the Protocol for Six-month extension of Afghanistan -Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 (APTTA).

"Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable and legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs}", he said.

Zafar Bakhtawari said during recent visit of Prime Minister imran Khan, Pakistan Transit Trade (AUPTT) was signed in Tashkent, between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and adding that Uzbekistan is a land locked country having borders with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

He said that under the Agreement, Transit trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan will take place along predetermined routes and only utilizing specified ports and border crossings.

He said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan are obligated to ensure that suitable infrastructure and personnel are available at border crossings and will provide separate spaces for off-dock terminals and warehousing.

He said Afghanistan has a transit trade agreement with Uzbekistan, while Pakistan also has a Transit Trade Agreement with Afghanistan.

Therefore, the Transit Trade Agreement with Uzbekistan can provide opportunities to Pakistani exports to reach the potential $ 100 billion market in Central Asia.

He informed that currently Uzbekistan is highly dependent on the Iranian seaport of 'Bandar Abbas', accessed through Turkmenistan.

Replying to a question on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey, a senior business leader stressed the need for finalizing the Pak- Turkey FTA and asked to be signed as much earlier possible.

Nine rounds of bilateral negotiations on the proposed FTA between both sides had been held in the past in different avenues and hoped the FTA could be signed by this government.

He said that more serious and concrete steps needed to be taken for increasing bilateral trade, which had decreased to $650 million from $1billion per year.

He said the Turkish government, business community and the people in general gave great importance and respect to Pakistan and its citizens.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Exports Business Turkey Agriculture Visit CPEC Gwadar Lead Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Border Sunday Market From Government Agreement Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

57 minutes ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

57 minutes ago
 India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#0 ..

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#039;s Rights Day&#039;

2 hours ago
 Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

Over 41,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

4 hours ago
 China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta clust ..

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.