Pakistan's Ambassador To China Visits Rashakai SEZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to China visits Rashakai SEZ

The Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil ur Rahman Hashmi visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to oversee development projects related to the CPEC initiative here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil ur Rahman Hashmi visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to oversee development projects related to the CPEC initiative here on Monday.

Accompanied by the Consular, Commercial Consular and Honorary Investment Consular of Pakistan in Beijing, the Ambassador was briefed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) teams on the development progress and challenges.

Following a comprehensive tour of the zone to gain firsthand insights into the vital collaboration, the Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the notable progress and efforts carried out for the implementation of the project.

