ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The finance minister and ambassador discussed long-standing deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which are strengthening with each passing day.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and the support extended by the leadership of Saudi Arabia were discussed and appreciated in the meeting.

Ambassador Ameer Khurram Rathore said that the recent visit of the PM has further enhanced the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that the Ministry of Finance would continue to engage itself in further strengthening brotherly and friendly ties relations between the two countries.