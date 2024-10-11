- Home
Pakistan's Business Delegation In '39th Trade Expo Indonesia' Strengthens Bilateral Economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Indonesian, Federal Minister of Trade, H. Zulkifli Hasan on Friday said that the participation of Pakistan's business community and traders in the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia will strengthen the bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.
The Indonesian government welcomes the businessmen from various sectors in the 55 member business delegation from Pakistan to participate in the Expo and appreciates the efforts of this delegation to strengthen the economic and trade relations between the two countries in the future,The Indonesian, Federal Minister of Trade, H. Zulkifli Hasan told the APP in the sideline on the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia in BSD- Jakarta (Indonesia).
He said that TEI 2024, themed "Build Strong Connection with The Best of Indonesia," is expected to attract around 1,000 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors.
The minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia are significant trading partners between which bilateral trade needs to be increased.
He said the role of the business community of both the countries is very important to increase bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries and the government is ready to support them in every way in this regard.
The Indonesian trade minister said that the best business environment is available in Indonesia where there are many opportunities for the Pakistani business community and there is a need to take advantage of them.
He said that due to the rich potential in the Indonesian market, this market is the priority of investors and businessmen, which is the largest economy in the ASEAN region.
Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan said that TEI 2024 aims to gather government agencies, business players, and stakeholders to ensure its success.
With a focus on facilitating trade and investment transactions, TEI serves as a pivotal platform for economic growth in Indonesia, he said.
Minister Zulkifli encouraged all stake holders to contribute to the success of TEI 2024, emphasizing the importance of collaboration for enhancing exports.
He expressed gratitude for the support received in previous years, highlighting the significant potential for trade transactions, with $ 30.5 billion recorded during TEI 2023.
The minister also shared positive economic indicators, including a 5.11% year-on-year growth in Indonesia's economy in the first quarter of 2024 and a continuous trade surplus since May 2020, reaching $ 36.91 billion in 2023.
The exhibition will feature various zones, including food, Beverage and Agriculture products, Manufactured products, and Home Living, Fashion, and Services, he said.
In addition to the exhibition, the Ministry of Trade has organized complementary activities such as business matching, business counseling by Indonesian Trade Representatives abroad, international seminars, and business dialogues with foreign Ambassadors.
Jakarta Muslim Fashion Week (JMFW) will also be held concurrently with TEI 2024, for showcasing fashion products, cosmetics, and accessories.
Meanwhile, talking to the APP, Director-General of National Export Development, Didi Sumedi, expressed hopes that TEI 2024 would strengthen Indonesia's position in the global economy and foster collaboration with partner countries.
The event serves as a strategic platform for Indonesian businesses to penetrate global markets and contribute to national economic recovery through enhanced export performance, he said.
