ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's business community on Wednesday greeted the three-day, first Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE), 2024 to be held in Tajikistan and assured full participation in it.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan have a significant role in regional economic connectivity, which will determine global trade goals and Tajikistan can be Pakistan's gateway not only to the Central Asian States but also to Europe, which can increase the volume of regional trade,” President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh told APP here.

He said that three days from September 25 to 27th, 2024, the EXPO Center in Dushanbe will host a major event for the regional tourism industry — the 1st Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE 2024).

The President FPCCI said that Tajikistan and Pakistan are to establish a Transit Trade Coordination Committee (TPTTCC), under ATPTT signed on December 2022 which would be responsible for monitoring and facilitating the implementation of the agreement.

Atif said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have vast cooperation opportunities in the trade and tourism sectors, on which the role of business chambers and the private sector is very important in the future.

Meanwhile, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Bakhtawari told APP,that Islamabad's business community will fully participate in the first tourism expo in Tajikistan and there will be MoUs for cooperation in this sector between the two countries.

The President ICCI said that the current trade volume between the two countries is much less than its potential, which the private sectors of both countries will have to come forward to increase.

It is pertinent to mention that the 1st Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition (DITE 2024), which will take place from September 25 to 27, 2024, will be a significant event not only for promoting Tajikistan's and Central Asia's tourism opportunities but also for exchanging knowledge, best practices, and experiences in the tourism sector.

The exhibition will feature roundtables, conferences, and seminars where experts from various countries will discuss key aspects of sustainable tourism development, marketing of tourism products, and the implementation of innovative technologies.

DITE 2024 will create unique conditions for tour operators, investors, tourism agency representatives, and government bodies to share their experiences in managing tourism activities.

The roundtables and seminars at the exhibition will cover critical topics such as the development of tourism infrastructure, management of tourist attractions, sustainable use of natural resources, and preservation of cultural heritage.

A central theme will be the implementation of innovative technologies in the tourism industry. As digitalization advances, many companies and organizations are already adopting the latest solutions to enhance the quality of tourism services. At DITE 2024, participants will discuss how digitalization affects tourism, from developing mobile apps to using virtual reality to showcase tourist routes.

Another important theme at DITE 2024 will be sustainable tourism development. In recent years, many countries have recognized the need to create tourism products that preserve natural resources and cultural heritage.

Participants will discuss successful examples of sustainable tourism from various countries, including the development of eco-tourism, which is a top priority for Tajikistan.