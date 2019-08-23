UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Capacity Of Export To Be Augmented Under CPEC 2nd Phase: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday said that under second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), promotion of business to business relationship for technological and industrial development in order to augment Pakistan's capacity to export was a priority area for the Chinese government.

He was speaking to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar here at the minister's office, said a press release.

The envoy congratulated Hammad Azhar on his elevation as Federal Minister.

The Ambassador reiterated commitment of his government to the strategic relationship with Pakistan and hoped that appointment of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs will further strengthen relationship between the two countries.

The Ambassador updated the minister on the progress made on account of implementation of CPEC related projects.

The envoy stated that in the second phase socio-economic sector projects, with grant financing for direct benefit of common man were also priority areas.

The minister stated that the CPEC is a flagship programme of Belt and Road initiative which is now entering into a new phase.

He reiterated commitment of his government for implementation of next phase of CPEC for the benefit of people of Pakistan.

He acknowledged the historic relationship with China and the generous support it has been extending to Pakistan.

The minster also acknowledged the economic and financial assistance provided by China to Pakistan during difficult times. China's position on the current situation in occupied Kashmir was vehemently appreciated.

Hammad highlighted that priority of the Government is now more on developing human capital, giving health and education, clean drinking water and sanitation services to the common man.

The minister also highlighted Prime Minister's flagship programme Naya Pakistan Housing Project for the poor and homeless people.

The vision of the government is now on building institutions, improving governance, bringing accountability and transparency and spending tax payer's money for the greater welfare of common man, he added.

The both sides reiterated the mutual resolve to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

