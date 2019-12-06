UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Civil Awards Conferred On Four Chinese Dignitaries In Beijing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Four Chinese dignitaries were awarded civil awards of Pakistan at a special investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Four Chinese dignitaries were awarded civil awards of Pakistan at a special investiture ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Friday.

Xu, Shaoshi, Ex, Chairman, National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC), Li Xuedong, Ex-Director General, International Cooperation Department, NDRC, Ms.Lin Yi, Vice President, Chinese People Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and Wang Xiaotao, Head, International Development Cooperation Agency (IDCA) were conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitara-e-Pakistan, and Tamgha-e-Pakistan respectively.

The awards were conferred in recognition of their services towards Pakistan and further strengthening of Pakistan-China relations, by Ambassador of Pakistan in China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi on behalf of the President of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended well by senior Pakistani and Chinese diplomats and officials along with media representatives.

