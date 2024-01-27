Open Menu

Pakistan’s Earns $1,151 Million From IT Services' Export In 5 Months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan earned US $1,151.956 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 5.89 per cent as compared with the US $1,087.929 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 8.17 per cent as it surged from US $864.429 million last year to US $935.016 million during July-November 2023.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 46.67 per cent, from US $1.710 million to US $2.508 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 4.15 per cent, from US $318.041 million to US $331.231 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 40.74 per cent from US $1.485 million to US $0.880 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 4.

05 per cent, from $239.473 million to $249.179 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 22.91 per cent from US $1.790 million to US $1.380 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 12.37 per cent, from US $0.485 million to US $0.545 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 36.02 per cent, from US $1.305 million to US $0.835 million.

The export of telecommunication services dipped by 2.77 per cent as these went down from US $221.710 million to US $215.560 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 11.11 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $87.327 million to US $97.026 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 11.798 per cent, from US $134.383 million to US $118.534 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

