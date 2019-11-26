UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Earns $120 Million From Travel Services' Export In First Quarter

Pakistan earned $120.070 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first quarter of the current financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan earned $120.070 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first quarter of the current financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 19.99 percent as compared to $100.070 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the personal travel services grew by 20.99 percent, from $98.060 million last year to $118.640 million during July-September (2019-20).

Among these personal services, the exports of education related services increased by 12.02 percent while the health related services decreased by 81.75 percent.

In addition, the other personal services increased by 22.64 percent, out of which religious and other travel services witnessed growth of 133.15 and 22.43 percent respectively.

On the other hand, the business services exports, however decreased by 28.86 percent during the period, as its exports declined from $2.010 million to $1.430 million, the PBS data revealed.

