Pakistan’s Earns $1,454 Million From IT Services' Export In 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan's earns $1,454 million from IT services' export in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan earned US $1,454.881 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 8.98 per cent as compared with the US $1,334.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 10.32 per cent as it surged from US $1,064.579 million last year to US $1,174.481 million during July-December 2023-24.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a nominal decrease of 180 per cent, from US $3.394 million to US $3.333 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services surged by 3.401 per cent, from US $391.570 million to US $404.875 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 39.15 per cent from US $1.530 million to US $0.930 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.

79 per cent, from $302.376 million to $310.807 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 19.72 per cent from US $2.180 million to US $1.750 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 3.64 per cent, from US $0.687 million to US $0.712 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 30.48 per cent, from US $1.493 million to US $1.038 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 3.89 per cent as these went down from US $268.0210 million to US $278.650 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 12.14 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $107.006 million to US $119.994 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 1.58 per cent, from US $161.204 million to US $158.656 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

