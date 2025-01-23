Pakistan’s Earns $1.530 Billion From IT Services' Export During Jul-Nov 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan earned US $1.530 billion by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.
This shows a growth of 32.74 percent as compared with the US $ 1.152 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the computer services grew by 39.38 percent as it surged from US $935.835 million last year to US $1.304 billion during July-November 2024.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 34.81 percent, from US $331.314 million to US $446.643 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed a nominal decline of 1.17 percent, from US $2.507 million to US $2.477 million.
The export and imports of computer software services increased by 1.64 percent, from $249.703 million to $253.799 million whereas the export of repair and maintenance services dipped by 0.
73 percent from US $0.879 million to US $0.872 million.
In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 70.89 percent from US $351.430 million to US $600.551 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 798.95 percent growing from US $1.386 million to US $12.466 million.
Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 1312.39 percent, from US $0.834 million to US $11.784 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 23.43 percent, from US $0.552 million to US $0.681 million.
The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 1.03 percent as these came down from US $215.586 million to US $213.373 million.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 24.62 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $97.027 million to US $120.919 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 22.02 percent, from US $118.559 million to US $92.453 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
