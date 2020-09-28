ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $161.980 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of ongoing financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 40.90 percent when compared to US $ 114.960 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 35.11 percent as it surged from US $90.070 million last year to US $121.690 million during July 2020.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 13.48 percent, from US $34.036 million to US $38.623 million while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed decrease of 82.70 percent, from US $0.237 million to US $0.041 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services also decline by 84.19 percent from US $0.329 million to US $0.052 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed increase of 8.80 percent, from $30.

618 million to $33.311 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 99.85 percent from US $24.850 million to US $49.663 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review increased by 161.54 percent by going up from US $0.130 million to US $0.340 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information related services also increased by 194.64 percent, from US $0.056 million to US $0.165 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 136.49 percent, from US $0.074 million to US $0.175 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 61.35 percent as these went up from US $24.760 million to US $30.950 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.80 percent during the month as its exports increased from US $8.499 million to US $10.692 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 79.93 percent, from US $16.261 million to US $29.258 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.