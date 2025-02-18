Pakistan’s Earns $1.864 Billion From IT Services' Export During Jul-Dec
Published February 18, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan earned US $1.864 billion by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.
This shows a growth of 28.04 percent as compared with the US $ 1.455 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the computer services grew by 34.54 percent as it surged from US $1.175 billion last year to US $1.581 billion during July-December 2024-25.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 35.73 percent, from US $405.160 million to US $549.912 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed a decline of 7.84 percent, from US $3.129 million to US $2.884 million.
The export and imports of computer software services also decreased by 5.18 percent, from $311.331 million to $295.203 million whereas the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 61.
04 percent from US $454.812 million to US $732.430 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 746.93 percent growing from US $1.755 million to US $14.871 million.
Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 1240.84 percent, from US $1.037 million to US $13.909 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 33.87 percent, from US $0.718 million to US $0.961 million.
The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 3.90 percent as these came down from US $278.681 million to US $267.825 million.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 29.26 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $119.994 million to US $155.101 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 28.96 percent, from US $158.686 million to US $112.724 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
