Open Menu

Pakistan’s Earns $1.864 Billion From IT Services' Export During Jul-Dec

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan’s earns $1.864 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Dec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan earned US $1.864 billion by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 28.04 percent as compared with the US $ 1.455 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the computer services grew by 34.54 percent as it surged from US $1.175 billion last year to US $1.581 billion during July-December 2024-25.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 35.73 percent, from US $405.160 million to US $549.912 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed a decline of 7.84 percent, from US $3.129 million to US $2.884 million.

The export and imports of computer software services also decreased by 5.18 percent, from $311.331 million to $295.203 million whereas the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 61.

04 percent from US $454.812 million to US $732.430 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 746.93 percent growing from US $1.755 million to US $14.871 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 1240.84 percent, from US $1.037 million to US $13.909 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 33.87 percent, from US $0.718 million to US $0.961 million.

The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 3.90 percent as these came down from US $278.681 million to US $267.825 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 29.26 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $119.994 million to US $155.101 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 28.96 percent, from US $158.686 million to US $112.724 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

6 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

1 hour ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

1 hour ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

4 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business