Pakistan earned US $195.990 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $195.990 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 20.22 percent as compared with US $ 163.020 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 23.04 percent as it surged from US $122.280 million last year to US $150.450 million during July 2021.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 434.15 percent, from US $0.41 million to US $0.219 million while the export of hardware consultancy services also increased by 39.27 percent, from US $38.651 million to US $53.830 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services enhanced by 211.54 percent from US $0.52 million to US $0.162 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 4.31 percent, from $33.

561 million to $35.009 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 22.52 percent from US $49.975 million to US $61.230 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review decreased by 8.82 percent by going down from US $0.340 million to US $0.310 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information related services increased by 26.67 percent, from US $0.165 million to US $0.209 million whereas the exports of other information services dipped by 42.29 percent, from US $0.175 million to US $0.101 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 11.96 percent as these went up from US $40.400 million to US $45.230 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 11.80 percent during the month as its exports increased from US $10.692 million to US $11.954 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 12.01 percent, from US $29.708 million to US $33.276 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.

/395