Pakistan’s Earns $2.177 Billion From IT Services' Export During Jul-Jan
Published March 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistan earned US $2.177 billion by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.
This shows a growth of 26.53 percent as compared with the US $ 1.720 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the computer services grew by 32.72 percent as it surged from US $1.397 billion last year to US $1.855 billion during July-January 2024-25.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 35.51 percent, from US $476.017 million to US $645.036 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also witnessed an increase of 4.39 percent, from US $3.338 million to US $3.485 million.
The export and imports of computer software services decreased by 4.27 percent, from $359.618 million to $344.260 million whereas the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 54.
52 percent from US $557.415 million to US $861.326 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 736.66 percent growing from US $2.097 million to US $17.551 million.
Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 1197.51 percent, from US $1.269 million to US $16.475 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 29.96 percent, from US $0.828 million to US $1.076 million.
The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 5.05 percent as these came down from US $320.891 million to US $304.675 million.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.22 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $144.326 million to US $180.728 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 29.80 percent, from US $176.565 million to US $123.946 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
