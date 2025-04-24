Pakistan’s Earns $2.482 Billion From IT Services' Export During Jul-Feb
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan earned US $2.482 billion by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.
This shows a growth of 25.51 percent as compared with the US $ 1.977 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, the computer services grew by 30.47 percent as it surged from US $1.616 billion last year to US $2.109 billion during July-February 2024-25.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 33.91 percent, from US $544.445 million to US $729.065 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 20.74 percent, from US $4.809 million to US $3.812 million.
The export and imports of computer software services decreased by 4.98 percent, from $407.963 million to $387.658 million whereas the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 50.
11 percent from US $657.986 million to US $987.677 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 540.16 percent growing from US $2.945 million to US $18.857 million.
Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 776.58 percent, from US $2.015 million to US $17.670 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 27.66 percent, from US $0.929 million to US $1.187 million.
The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 1.13 percent as these came down from US $358.320 million to US $354.264 million.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 24.49 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $166.461 million to US $207.235 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 23.37 percent, from US $191.859 million to US $147.029 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
