Open Menu

Pakistan’s Earns $2.482 Billion From IT Services' Export During Jul-Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan’s earns $2.482 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan earned US $2.482 billion by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 25.51 percent as compared with the US $ 1.977 billion earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the computer services grew by 30.47 percent as it surged from US $1.616 billion last year to US $2.109 billion during July-February 2024-25.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 33.91 percent, from US $544.445 million to US $729.065 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 20.74 percent, from US $4.809 million to US $3.812 million.

The export and imports of computer software services decreased by 4.98 percent, from $407.963 million to $387.658 million whereas the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 50.

11 percent from US $657.986 million to US $987.677 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 540.16 percent growing from US $2.945 million to US $18.857 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 776.58 percent, from US $2.015 million to US $17.670 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 27.66 percent, from US $0.929 million to US $1.187 million.

The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services decreased by 1.13 percent as these came down from US $358.320 million to US $354.264 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 24.49 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $166.461 million to US $207.235 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 23.37 percent, from US $191.859 million to US $147.029 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

4 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

13 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

13 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

14 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

14 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

14 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

14 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

14 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business