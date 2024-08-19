Pakistan’s earns $297 million from IT services' export during July 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Pakistan earned US $297 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 32.46 per cent as compared with the US $ 224.950 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding month of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 23.09 per cent as it surged from US $187.470 million last year to US $230.750 million during July 2024.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 24.53 per cent, from US $62.780 million to US $77.262 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 189.32 per cent, from US $0.067 million to US $0.677 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 6.06 per cent from US $0.033 million to US $0.031 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services also dipped by 13.36 per cent, from $57.

982 million to $50.234 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 52.65 per cent from US $67.178 million to US $102.546 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review decreased by 80.39 per cent declining from US $1.020 million to US $0.200 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 89.03 per cent, from US $0.939 million to US $0.103 million whereas the exports of other information services rose by 19.75 per cent, from US $0.081 million to US $0.097 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 83.79 per cent as these went up from US $36.460 million to US $67.010 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 49.55 per cent during the month as its exports increased from US $17.012 million to US $25.442 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 113.74 per cent, from US $19.448 million to US $41.468 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.