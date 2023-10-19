Pakistan’s earns $448 million from IT services' export during July-August 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan earned US $448.971 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 5.15 per cent as compared with the US $427.000 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 4.65 per cent as it surged from US $345.470 million last year to US $361.518 million during July-August 2023.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 196.04 per cent, from US $0.328 million to US $0.971 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also increased by 4.60 per cent, from US $121.733 million to US $127.329 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services decreased by 3.74 per cent from US $0.187 million to US $0.180 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 10.

17 per cent, from $96.529 million to $106.350 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 27.94 per cent from US $0.680 million to US $0.490 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services decreased by 4.05 per cent, from US $0.222 million to US $0.213 million whereas the exports of news agency services also declined by 39.52 per cent, from US $0.458 million to US $0.277 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.56 per cent as these went up from US $80.850 million to US $86.963 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 3.47 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $34.770 million to US $35.977 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 10.65 per cent, from US $46.080 million to US $50.986 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.