Pakistan’s Earns $584 Million From IT Services' Export During July-August 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Pakistan earned US $584.566 million by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.
This shows a growth of 30.231 percent as compared with the US $ 448.930 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the month under review, the computer services grew by 35 percent as it surged from US $361.500 million last year to US $488.040 million during July-August 2024.
Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 31.14 percent, from US $127.329 million to US $166.982 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 33.65 percent, from US $0.971 million to US $1.297 million.
The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 195.98 percent from US $0.180 million to US $0.532 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services however decreased by 14.49 percent, from $106.
350 million to $90.941 million.
In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 80.22 percent from US $126.670 million to US $228.285 million.
Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 1052.91 percent growing from US $0.490 million to US $5.649 million.
Among the information services, the exports of information-related services up by 7.96 percent, from US $0.213 million to US $0.229 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 1856.42 percent, from US $0.277 million to US $5.419 million.
The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services also increased by 4.53 percent as these went up from US $86.940 million to US $90.876 million.
Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.43 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $35.977 million to US $45.127 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 10.23 percent, from US $50.963 million to US $45.749 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.
Recent Stories
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management'22 minutes ago
-
Seminar on promoting Pakistan's image, investment held23 minutes ago
-
SECP expands engagement with provincial governments for ‘Insured Pakistan’ initiative32 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 20246 hours ago
-
Pakistani Startups shine at Gitex Global 202417 hours ago
-
KP BOIT welcomes new Vice Chairman18 hours ago
-
SCCI demands withdrawal of 2% cess on export imposed by KP govt20 hours ago