Pakistan's Earns $ 652 Million From IT Services' Export

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:51 PM

Pakistan earned $652.720 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first six months of current financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned $652.720 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first six months of current financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 21.79 percent as compared to $535.940 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 25.35 percent, from $391.770 million last year to $491.090 million during July-December (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of hardware consultancy services witnessed increase of 90.45 percent, from $0.880 million to $1.676 million while the export of software consultancy services also grew by 11.68 percent, from $173.972 million to $194.289 million.

The export and import of computer software related services increased by 9.32 percent, from $149.540 million to $163.482 million whereas the exports of maintenance and repair of computer services decreased by 62.

06, from $3.297 million to $1.251 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 57.97 percent by going up from $0.690 million to $1.090 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 106.90 percent, from $0.319 million to $0.660 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 15.90 percent, from $0.371 million to $0.430 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 11.89 percent, from $143.480 million to $ 160.540 million during current period, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services also increased by 19.63 percent during the period as its exports increased from $49.665 million to $59.413 million whereas the export of other services also increased by 7.79 percent, from $93.815 million to $101.127 million during current year, the PBS data revealed.

