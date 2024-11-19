Pakistan’s earns $876 million from IT services' export during Jul-Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan earned US $876.457 million by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 33.69 percent as compared with the US $ 655.606 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the computer services grew by 39.38 percent as it surged from US $534.220 million last year to US $744.571 million during July-September 2024.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 39.68 percent, from US $182.371 million to US $254.740 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 18.51 percent, from US $1.451 million to US $1.720 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 102.12 percent from US $0.286 million to US $0.579 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services however decreased by 9.

27 percent, from $153.525 million to $139.289 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 77.15 percent from US $196.585 million to US $348.241 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 1148.24 percent growing from US $0.721 million to US $9.011 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services up by 2141.76 percent, from US $0.385 million to US $8.646 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 8.35 percent, from US $0.336 million to US $0.364 million.

The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services also increased by 1.83 percent as these went up from US $120.663 million to US $122.874 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.63 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $54.407 million to US $68.352 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 17.71 percent, from US $66.256 million to US $54.521 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.