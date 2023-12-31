Pakistan’s earns $892.972 million from IT services' export in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Pakistan earned US $892.972 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 4.45 per cent as compared with the US $854.918 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 4.81 per cent as it surged from US $688.078 million last year to US $721.162 million during July-October 2023.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 93.76 per cent, from US $1.009 million to US $1.955 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 1.13 per cent, from US $253.543 million to US $256.408 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services increased by 3.16 per cent from US $0.443 million to US $0.457 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services also surged by 4.

01 per cent, from $190.228 million to $197.862 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 25.18 per cent from US $1.390 million to US $1.040 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 21.04 per cent, from US $0.366 million to US $0.443 million whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 41.70 per cent, from US $1.024 million to US $0.597 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 4.45 per cent as these went up from US $165.45 million to US $170.770 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 8.84 per cent during the months as its exports increased from US $69.641 million to US $75.800 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.88 per cent, from US $95.809 million to US $94.790 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.