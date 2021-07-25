UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Earns US $1908 Million From IT Services' Export In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $1908.125 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 47.13 percent when compared to US $1296.930 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 49.91 percent as it surged from US $996.880 million last fiscal year to US $1494.405 million during July-May (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 32.18 percent, from US $377.134 million to US $498.500 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 29.24 percent, from US $286.088 million to US $369.648 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 72.49 percent from, US $1.919 million to US $0.528 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 65.52 percent from $1.456 million to $0.502 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 89.29 percent from US$ 330.283 million to US $ 625.127 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 54.91 percent by going up from US $ 2.240 million to US $3.470 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 54.86 percent, from US $ 1.214 million to US $ 1.880 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 54.97 percent, from US $ 1.026 million to US $ 1.590 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 37.76 percent as these went up from US $297.810 million to 410.250 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 23.82 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 109.720 million to US $135.851 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 45.89 percent, from US $188.090 million to US $274.399 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

