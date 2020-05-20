UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Earns US $427 Million From Travel Services' Export

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:31 PM

Pakistan's earns US $427 million from travel services' export

Pakistan earned US $ 427.024 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 427.024 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 33.42 percent as compared to US $ 320.070 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, the personal travel services grew by 33.42 percent, from US $ 316.620 million last year to US $ 422.434 million during July-March (2019-20).

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure and education related expenditure decreased by 60.43 and 32.67 percent respectively.

In addition, the other personal services increased by 37.52 percent, out of which religious and other travel services witnessed growth of 148.15 and 37.43 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also increased by 33.04 percent, from US $ 3.

450 million to US $ 4.590 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first ten months of the financial year and declined by 25.24 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's exports registered about 3.92 percent decrease, whereas imports witnessed sharp decline of 16.24 percent.

The exports witnessed decrease of 3.92 percent and reached to $18.408 billion against the exports of $19.160 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 16.25 percent and went down from $45.393 billion during July-April (2018-19) to $38.021 billion during July-April (2019-20), it said.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $19.613 billion against the deficit of $26.233 billion during last year, showing decline of 25.24 percent.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Education Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Aged man murdered over resistance in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Lesotho's new PM sworn in after Thabane resignatio ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL injects nine new wells in production gatheri ..

4 minutes ago

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says he will ..

40 minutes ago

OIC-IPHRC rejects India's domicile certificate rul ..

4 minutes ago

Brazil virus deaths surge as pandemic bites in Lat ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.