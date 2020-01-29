(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 517.630 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of current financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 18.46 percent when compared to US $ 436.970 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 24.60 percent as it surged from US $ 316.350 million last year to US $ 394.160 million during July-November (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 11.72 percent, from US $ 142.595 million to US $ 159.303 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 8.17 percent, from US $ 119.127 million to US $ 128.860 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services witnessed decrease of 25.71 from, US $ 0.704 million to US $ 0.523 million whereas the exports of maintenance and repairs of computer services decreased by 62.

82, from US$ 2.886 million to US $ 1.073 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 33.33 percent by going up from US $ 0.600 million to US $ 0.800 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 63.53 percent, from US $ 0.266 million to US $ 0.435 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 9.28 percent, from US $ 0.334 million to US $ 0.365 million.

The export of telecommunication services witness nominal increase of 2.21 percent as these went up from US $ 120.020 million to 122.670 million during current period, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 13.55 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 40.337 million to US $ 45.803 million whereas the export of telecommunication services witness nominal decline of 3.53 percent, from US $ 79.683 million to US $ 76.867 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.

