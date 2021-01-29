ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $763.060 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 39.03 percent as compared to US $548.830 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 39.75 percent as it surged from US $423.910 million last year to US $592.430 million during July-November (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 25.73 percent, from US $159.330 million to US $200.332 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 10.32 percent, from US $128.682 million to US $141.967 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 47.23 percent from, US $0.523 million to US $0.276 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 81.55 percent from $1.073 million to $0.198 million.

In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 85.89 percent from US$134.302 million to US $249.657 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 60 percent by going up from US $ 0.800 million to US $1.280 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 82.99 percent, from US $ 0.435 million to US $ 0.796 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 32.60 percent, from US $ 0.365 million to US $ 0.484 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witness an increase of 36.44 percent as these went up from US $124.120 million to 169.350 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 23.38 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 45.803 million to US $56.510 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 44.08 percent, from US $78.317 million to US $112.840 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

