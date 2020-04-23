UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Earns US $ 887 Million From IT Services' Export In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 887.470 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eight months of current financial year 2019-20.

This shows growth of 26.24 percent when compared to US $ 702.990 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 31.57 percent as it surged from US $ 514.740 million last year to US $ 677.230 million during July-February (2019-20).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 18.94 percent, from US $ 230.254 million to US $ 273.854 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 13.41 percent, from US $ 187.150 million to US $ 212.254 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services also increased by 3.34 from, US $ 1.736 million to US $ 1.794 million whereas the exports of other computer services rose by 105.82 percent from US$ 91.369 million to US $ 188.

058 million. In addition the export of repair and maintenance services however witnessed decline of 69.98 percent from US $ 4.231 million to US $1.270 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 106.38 percent by going up from US $ 0.940 million to US $ 1.940 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 119.10 percent, from US $ 0.356 million to US $ 0.780 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 98.63 percent, from US $ 0.584 million to US $ 1.160 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witness increase of 11.21 percent as these went up from US $ 187.310 million to 208.300 million during current period, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 18.98 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 65.208 million to US $ 77.586 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 7.05 percent, from US $ 122.102 million to US $130.714 million during last year, the PBS data revealed.

