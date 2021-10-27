UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Earns US $96m From Travel Services Export In 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan's earns US $96m from travel services export in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $96.977 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first two months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 91.35 percent as compared to the US $49.050 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 91.85 percent, from the US $48.770 million last year to the US $96.677 million during July-August 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure also rose by 180.15 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 207.17 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 90.

40 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also rose by 3.69 percent, from the US $ 0.280 million to the US $ 0.300 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports were recorded at the US $1008.31 million during July-August (2021-22) as against the exports of US $799.94 million, showing growth of 26.05 percent, PBS data revealed.

The imports into the country also rose by 31.42 percent by growing from the US $1238.04 million to the US $1627.07 million.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit in July-August 2021 was recorded at the US $ 618.76 million against the deficit of US $ 438.10 million, showing an increase of 41.24 percent.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Same From Million

Recent Stories

Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for ..

Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for Putin's Visit - South Korean D ..

2 minutes ago
 Wheat cultivation to get momentum in rainfed areas ..

Wheat cultivation to get momentum in rainfed areas

2 minutes ago
 US Pledges Not to Hold Assange in High-Security Pr ..

US Pledges Not to Hold Assange in High-Security Prison in Colorado - Court Docum ..

2 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' held

Photo exhibition to mark 'Kashmir Black Day' held

2 minutes ago
 France Officially on Path to Militarize Social Net ..

France Officially on Path to Militarize Social Networks - Russian Foreign Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 v ..

Mongolia to offer foreign tourists free COVID-19 vaccines: PM

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.