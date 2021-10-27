ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $96.977 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first two months of the current financial year 2021-22.

This shows the growth of 91.35 percent as compared to the US $49.050 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services increased by 91.85 percent, from the US $48.770 million last year to the US $96.677 million during July-August 2021.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure also rose by 180.15 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 207.17 percent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed an increase of 90.

40 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also rose by 3.69 percent, from the US $ 0.280 million to the US $ 0.300 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports were recorded at the US $1008.31 million during July-August (2021-22) as against the exports of US $799.94 million, showing growth of 26.05 percent, PBS data revealed.

The imports into the country also rose by 31.42 percent by growing from the US $1238.04 million to the US $1627.07 million.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit in July-August 2021 was recorded at the US $ 618.76 million against the deficit of US $ 438.10 million, showing an increase of 41.24 percent.

