UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Economy Improving Despite Negative Impacts Of COVID: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan's economy improving despite negative impacts of COVID: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Saturday said that Pakistan's economy was moving up on the positive trajectory despite negative impacts of COVID-19 on the world economy.

"Due COVID-19, the world's economy is shrinking but Pakistan's economy is showing positive growth," he said in his tweet.

The minister added that the leaders of PML-N had pushed the country's economy on the verge of collapse and their few big achievements included record deficits, empty foreign exchange reserves, unreasonably high cost agreements of electricity and gas, and bringing Pakistan back to Grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Today, he said the economy of Pakistan was rapidly improving as the international institutions were also up-grading the rating of the economy.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) was praising Pakistan's better approach towards handling COVID and economy at the same time.

Besides he said on the external front Pakistan's image improved far better than before now.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Electricity Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Gas Financial Action Task Force (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Family Policies Coordination Council discusses pro ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai has 401 active licences in fisheries sector, ..

1 hour ago

UAEJJF signs landmark agreement with Israeli Jiu-J ..

2 hours ago

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

2 hours ago

UAE Government joins Agile Nations Network

2 hours ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.