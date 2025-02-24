Pakistan’s Economy Moving Towards Stabilization: Finance Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb says controlling current account deficit, increase in remittances, reduction in inflation and policy rate are clear indicators that national economy has moved in right direction
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the national economy is in the right direction and moving towards stabilization due to the policies of the incumbent government.
Addressing Pakistan Banking Summit-2025 in Karachi, he said controlling current account deficit, increase in remittances, reduction in inflation and policy rate are clear indicators that the national economy has moved in the right direction.
Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed for instructional and structural reforms to improve the governance and control misuse of public finances.
He also emphasized on digitization of institutions to overcome corruption and increase revenue saying digitization of FBR has yielded positive results.
The Finance Minister said the banking sector has an important role in the national economy and it has performed even better than oil and gas sectors with regards to tax payment.
He stressed the need of promoting export-led growth and urged that every sector has to play its role.
Muhammad Aurangzeb assured that the business community will be incentivized and urged the banking sector should facilitate SMEs focusing on financing agriculture, dairy, livestock and other such sectors.
