ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Chairman, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan on Wednesday said that Fiscal Year, 2020 left deep impacts on the economy but "we kept our capital market stable even in saturated situation." An interaction with the journalist, Aamir Khan said Covid-19 penetration made us under pressure to close the stock market but we decided to open the market for trading, which proved to be favourable decision, said a press release issued by SECP here.

He added that SECP on the basis of market index introduced a system of halt circuit breaker, later on this initiative proved beneficial for economy.

He said for the facilitation of the broker, SECP removes additional margin, liquidity margin and hair kits.

Chairman said to protect investors, new system of stock broker has also been introduced in this year. As a result of this initiative, Pakistan Stock Market performed well even in hard situation as compared to region's other stock markets.

Aamir said stock market trading volume has increased by two percent as compared to last year. Last year average trading volume was 233 million while this year trading volume is 426 million.

In this regard steps has been taken to promote listing and Ipos in the market.