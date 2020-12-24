UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Economy Stable Even In Volatile Situation: Chairman SECP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:25 AM

Pakistan's economy stable even in volatile situation: Chairman SECP

The Chairman, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan on Wednesday said that Fiscal Year, 2020 left deep impacts on the economy but "we kept our capital market stable even in saturated situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Chairman, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan on Wednesday said that Fiscal Year, 2020 left deep impacts on the economy but "we kept our capital market stable even in saturated situation." An interaction with the journalist, Aamir Khan said Covid-19 penetration made us under pressure to close the stock market but we decided to open the market for trading, which proved to be favourable decision, said a press release issued by SECP here.

He added that SECP on the basis of market index introduced a system of halt circuit breaker, later on this initiative proved beneficial for economy.

He said for the facilitation of the broker, SECP removes additional margin, liquidity margin and hair kits.

Chairman said to protect investors, new system of stock broker has also been introduced in this year. As a result of this initiative, Pakistan Stock Market performed well even in hard situation as compared to region's other stock markets.

Aamir said stock market trading volume has increased by two percent as compared to last year. Last year average trading volume was 233 million while this year trading volume is 426 million.

In this regard steps has been taken to promote listing and Ipos in the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Aamir Khan 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

2 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

36 minutes ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

2 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.