Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

(@Abdulla99267510)

A plan is under consideration for establishing charging stations, including fast chargers and battery swapping stations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) Pakistan's electric vehicle sector is on the path of development due to the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The government is focusing on expanding local EV production, with licenses issued to fifty five manufacturers for two and three-wheelers, and two for the assembly of four-wheelers.

A plan is under consideration for establishing charging stations, including fast chargers and battery swapping stations.

Under the new EV policy, there are offers for free registration and exemption from annual token fees and toll taxes.

There is a plan to create at least one electric vehicle zone in each province, including Islamabad.

It may also be mentioned here that electric busses have also arrived in Lahore. Although, the buses are short in numbers, they are being lauded for the measures being taken to take action against terrorism.