UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Export Of Engineering Goods Increases 16.95 %

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

Pakistan's export of engineering goods increases 16.95 %

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Export of engineering goods from Pakistan witnessed an increase of 16.95 percent during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the export of engineering goods during July-March 2020-21 stood at $164.010 million against the exports of $140.243 million during first three quarters of fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the engineering goods' export increased by 5.96 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports during March 2021 were recorded at $24.880 million against the imports of $23.480 million in March 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the export of engineering goods from the country increased by 40.22 percent in March 2021 when compared to the exports of $17.743 million in February 2021, the data revealed.

During first nine months of the current year exports of electric fans, other electrical machinery and machinery specialized for particular industry also recorded significant surge and increased by 26.

83, 21.62 and 32.44 percent respectively against the corresponding period of previous year.

The export of electric fans during July-March 2020-21 increased both in quantity as well as volume as 1.285 million fans worth $ 21.19 million were exported in nine months while in the corresponding period of last year the quantity and volume of exported electric fans was recorded 982,000 and $16.707 million respectively.

During first 3 quarters of current fiscal year other electronic machinery worth $ 32.84 million was exported while the volume in the previous year was recorded $ 27 million. The export of machinery specialized for particular industry reached at $ 47.795 million in three quarters of FY2020-21 with an increase of 32.44 percent against $36.088 million exports of the corresponding period.

The export of transport equipment during July-March 2020-21 stood at $9.136, auto parts and accessories $ 14.555 million and of other machinery at $ 38.495 million which represented a growth of 6.57, 9.92 and 2.86 percent respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same February March 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

7 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

40 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

42 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

11 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.