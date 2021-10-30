Chairman Businessman Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala Saturday said that Pakistan's exports performance was good and our exporters were exporting up to $ 2 billion per month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Businessman Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala Saturday said that Pakistan's exports performance was good and our exporters were exporting up to $ 2 billion per month.

He said that Covid-19 has affected the country's economy but exports performance was good and even during tough time of Covid-19 exports were increasing day by day.

He said that our exporters were facing logistics problems so government must resolve this issue on top priority.

Chairman BMG said that other main problem was Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) plus and our suggestion to the government was to aggressively take up this matter with European Union.

He said that due to government long term loan scheme to exporters, they imported machinery and due to latest technology the exports would improve further.

Chairman APPAREL Group said that due to Covid-19 every country faced challenges, it has also effected Pakistan but the good sign was that Pakistan enhanced its exports.

He said, " our exporters were facing logistic problem, non-availability of containers and delay in shipments so we request the government to resolve these issues in order to bring further improvement in exports sector."