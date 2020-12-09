UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Exports To Afghanistan Decrease By 12% In 4 Months Of FY 2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:57 PM

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan decrease by 12% in 4 months of FY 2020-21

Pakistan's exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 12.55 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):Pakistan's exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 12.55 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $296.463 million during July-October (2020-21) against exports of $339.033 million during July-October (2019-20), showing negative growth of 12.55 percent, according to the data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan in October 2020 also decreased by 8.89 percent from $95.054 million (last year) to $86.595 million.

However, on month-on-month basis the exports to of Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 0.59 percent during October 2020 when compared to $86.

083 million in September 2020.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.28 percent in four months, from $8.173 billion to $7.332 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $33.138 million against $38.815 million last year, showing a decrease of 14.62 percent.

However, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Afghanistan during October 2020 increased by 14.63 percent, from $13.362 million last year to $15.318 million.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from the neighbouring country also grew by 84.42 percent during October 2020 when compared to $8.306 million in September 2020.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 3.96 percent from $14.662 billion to $14.080 billion, according to the SBP data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports State Bank Of Pakistan September October 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

15 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

16 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

16 minutes ago

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

31 minutes ago

China Has Not Provided Enough Debt Relief for Lend ..

1 second ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.