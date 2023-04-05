Close
Pakistan's Exports To Afghanistan Increase 17.02% In 8 Months

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 17.02 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 17.02 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $346.522 million during July-February (2022-23) against exports of US $296.109 million during July-February (2021-22), showing growth of 17.02 percent, SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also increased 60.49 percent from US $38.222 million in February 2022, against the exports of US $61.345 million in same month this year.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surge 82.58 percent during February 2023 as compared to the exports of US $33.598 million in January 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 9.65 percent in the eight months, from US $ 20.632 billion to US $ 18.639 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $ 13.

540 million against US $119.328 million last year, showing a decline of 88.65 percent in July-February (2022-23).

On a year-on-year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 98.89 percent from US $13.723 million in February 2022, against the imports of US $0.151 million in February 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country increased by 11.02 percent during February 2023, as compared to the imports of US $0.136 million during January 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 21.02 percent, from US $47.336 billion to US $37.388 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 88.35 percent in surplus during the period under review as against the corresponding period of previous year.

The surplus was recorded at US $332.982 million against US $176.781 million during last year, showing growth of 88.35 percent, the data revealed.

