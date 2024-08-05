Open Menu

Pakistan’s Exports To Afghanistan Increase By 4.12% In FY 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 4.12% in FY 2023-24

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 4.12 percent during the twelve months of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 4.12 percent during the twelve months of the fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $544.008 million during July-June (2023-24) against exports of US $522.271 million during July-June (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 5.53 percent from $43.657 million in June 2023, against the exports of $46.073 million in June 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 38.04 percent during June 2024 as compared to the exports of $74.369 million in May 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 11.

53 percent in FY 2023-24, from US $27.875 billion to US $31.090 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $11.923 million against US $15.277 million last year, showing a decrease of 21.95 percent in July-June (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan increased to US $1.773 million in June 2024, against the zero import in June 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country witnessed a decrease of 36.67 percent during June 2024, as compared to the imports of US $2.800 million during May 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 0.89 percent, from $52.695 billion to US $53.167 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports Import State Bank Of Pakistan May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business