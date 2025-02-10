Pakistan’s Exports To Afghanistan Increase By 92% To $504 Mln
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:25 PM
Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 92.05 percent during the first six months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 92.05 percent during the first six months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.
The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $504.308 million during July-December (2024-25) against exports of US $262.583 million during July-December (2023-24), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 248.45 percent from $28.019 million in December 2023, against the exports of $97.634 million in December 2024.
Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 15.02 percent during December 2024 as compared to the exports of $114.902 million in November 2024, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.
15 percent in the first six months, from US $15.146 billion to US $16.229 billion, the SBP data revealed.
On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $9.994 million against US $4.425 million last year, showing an increase of 125.85 percent in July-December (2024-25).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 18.41 percent from US $1.238 million in December 2023, against the imports of US $1.466 million in December 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed an increase of 8.27 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of US $1.354 million during November 2024, according to the data.
The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 9.33 per cent, from $25.375 billion to US $27.743 billion, according to the data.
Recent Stories
AMAN 2025: Navigating Peace by Pakistan through Naval Blueprint in Indian Ocean
Global outrage over Trump’s call for Gaza’s forced occupation
Death, marriage grant cheques distributed
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always kept the doors of decency and ..
IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal
ISSI signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s International Institute for Central Asia for ..
Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record
Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..
UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates
Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being
Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices surge by Rs 4,000 to Rs 303,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,055 points31 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 17 paisa against dollar3 minutes ago
-
PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs628.891 bln development funds in seven months3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 92% to $504 mln3 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh Trump's latest tariff salvo5 hours ago
-
China's smart robot industry sees robust growth in 20247 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal reaches Belarus to strengthen trade, economic relatios7 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1707 against USD Monday9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 202510 hours ago