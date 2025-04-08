Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 84.25% to $592 mln

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 84.25 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 84.25 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $592.840 million during July-February (2024-25) against exports of US $321.754 million during July-February (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 2.90 percent from $34.960 million in February 2024, against the exports of $35.977 million in February 2025.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 31.54 percent during February 2025 as compared to the exports of $52.555 million in January 2025, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.

18 percent in the first eight months, from US $20.357 billion to US $21.820 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $18.209 million against US $5.477 million last year, showing an increase of 232.46 percent in July-February (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 870.40 percent from US $0.310 million in February 2024, against the imports of US $3.008 million in February 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed a decrease of 42.24 percent during February 2025, as compared to the imports of US $5.208 million during January 2025, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 11.37 per cent, from $34.410 billion to US $38.325 billion, according to the data.