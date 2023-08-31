(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 32.79 per cent during the first month of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding month of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $42.173 million during July 2023 against exports of US $31.757 million during 2022, showing growth of 32.79 per cent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan went down by 3.39 per cent during the month under review as compared to the exports of $43.657 million in June 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 4.

55 per cent in the first month, from US $ 2217.049 million to US $ 2116.030 million, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the month under review were recorded at US $ 0.905 million against US $3.822 million last year, showing a decline of 76.32 per cent in July 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country surged by 100 per cent as compared to zero imports during June 2023, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 23.50 per cent, from $5516.960 billion to US $ 4219.969 billion, according to the data.