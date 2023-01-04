UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Exports To Afghanistan Increase By 2.83% In 5 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan increase by 2.83% in 5 months

Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $213.282 million during July-November (2022-23) against exports of US $207.407 million during July- November (2021-22), showing growth of 2.83 percent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased 23.46 percent from $48.686 million in November 2022, against the exports of $37.263 million in November 2021.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 23.73 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $48.860 million in October 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $ 12.313 billion to US $ 12.065 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at US $ 11.

523 million against US $73.120 million last year, showing decline of 84.24 percent in July- November (2022-23).

On year-on year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 94.58 percent from US $25.368 million in November 2021, against the imports of US $1.373 million in November 2022.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into country dipped by 31.03 percent during November 2022, as compared to the imports of US $1.991 million during October 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed decrease of 16.15 percent, from $29.663 billion to US $ 24.872 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 50.24 percent in surplus during July- November (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at US $201.759 million against US $134.287 million during same period of last year, showing growth of 50.24 percent, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports Import State Bank Of Pakistan Same October November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

8 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

8 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

38 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scho ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scholarships to needy students

13 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for comprehensive crackdown agains ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.