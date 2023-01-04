Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $213.282 million during July-November (2022-23) against exports of US $207.407 million during July- November (2021-22), showing growth of 2.83 percent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased 23.46 percent from $48.686 million in November 2022, against the exports of $37.263 million in November 2021.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also dipped by 23.73 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $48.860 million in October 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $ 12.313 billion to US $ 12.065 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at US $ 11.

523 million against US $73.120 million last year, showing decline of 84.24 percent in July- November (2022-23).

On year-on year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 94.58 percent from US $25.368 million in November 2021, against the imports of US $1.373 million in November 2022.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into country dipped by 31.03 percent during November 2022, as compared to the imports of US $1.991 million during October 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed decrease of 16.15 percent, from $29.663 billion to US $ 24.872 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 50.24 percent in surplus during July- November (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at US $201.759 million against US $134.287 million during same period of last year, showing growth of 50.24 percent, the data revealed.

