Pakistan's Exports To Afghanistan Increase By 10.58% In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 10.58 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

Pakistan's export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 10.58 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $285.177 million during July-January (2022-23) against exports of US $257.888 million during July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 10.58 percent, SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also increased 93.26 percent from US $17.384 million in January 2022, against the exports of US $33.598 million in January 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased by 12.24 percent during January 2023 as compared to the exports of US $38.297 million in December 2022, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 7.40 percent in the seven months, from US $ 17.742 billion to US $ 16.429 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review were recorded at US $ 13.

389 million against US $105.605 million last year, showing a decline of 87.32 percent in July-January (2022-23).

On a year-on-year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed also decreased by 99.10 percent from US $15.175 million in January 2022, against the imports of US $0.136 million in January 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country decreased by 92.13 percent during January 2023, as compared to the imports of US $1.729 million during December 2022, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 20.91 percent, from US $42.297 billion to US $33.451 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 78.47 percent in surplus during July-January (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at US $271.788 million against US $152.283 million during the same period of last year, showing growth of 78.47 percent, the data revealed.

