ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan's exports of goods and services to Bangladesh witnessed decrease of 6.79 percent during the fiscal year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $694.124 million during July-June (2019-20) against exports of $744.720 million during July-June (2018-19), showing negative growth of 6.79 percent, SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 7.22 percent during fiscal year under review, from $24.256 billion to $22.504 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh into the country during the period under review were recorded at $48.

669 million against $52.199 million last year, showing decreased of 6.76 percent during the fiscal year under review.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 18.72 percent, from $51.869 billion to $42.418 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Bangladesh witnessed decrease of 6.79 percent in surplus during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at $645.455 million against $692.521 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 6.79 percent, the data revealed.