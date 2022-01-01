(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Consul General of Toronto Abdul Hameed has highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between the both countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Pakistan and Canada are enjoying cordial trade relations and Islamabad witnessed 32 percent growth in its exports to Ottawa during the first nine months of last year.

This was stated by Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Mr.

Abdul Hameed during an webinar arranged by Pakistan High Commission in Canada.

He also highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between the both countries.

Pakistan's Chargé d’Affairs in Canada Shahbaz Malik, Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver Janbaz Khan and Consul General of Montreal Ishtiak Ahmed Akil also addressed the online forum.