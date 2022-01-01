UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Exports To Canada Witnessed 32% Growth During First Nine Months Of 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 01:53 PM

Pakistan's exports to Canada witnessed 32% growth during first nine months of 2021

Pakistan Consul General of Toronto Abdul Hameed has highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between the both countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Pakistan and Canada are enjoying cordial trade relations and Islamabad witnessed 32 percent growth in its exports to Ottawa during the first nine months of last year.

This was stated by Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Mr.

Abdul Hameed during an webinar arranged by Pakistan High Commission in Canada.

He also highlighted the diplomatic, political, educational and commercial engagements and exchanges between the both countries.

Pakistan's Chargé d’Affairs in Canada Shahbaz Malik, Consul General of Pakistan Vancouver Janbaz Khan and Consul General of Montreal Ishtiak Ahmed Akil also addressed the online forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports Canada Ottawa Vancouver Toronto

